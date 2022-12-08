Not Available

Twenty-six young people, aged 11-21, from around Australia tell their stories about the day that changed their lives forever, and how the events of 24 hours can fundamentally change attitudes and aspirations. MY: 24 is a 13-part series featuring twenty-six young people, who using their own words and images, chronicle the impact of a 24 hour life-changing experience. In each episode two individual stories are interwoven, with both participants taking us on a personal journey to relive their 'MY: 24' event and the impact it's had on their lives.