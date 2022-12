Not Available

Myggan is a less successful TV producer from Partille who just want to be famous. And rich. And popular with women. And famous. And rich. In their efforts to achieve success may Myggan be involved in the most unlikely events, and he places himself in the most incredible pickles to go with the most handsome pinglan at the party, get recognition as a television producer and beat his nemesis Grazzi fingers. Needless to say - he rarely succeed.