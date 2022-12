Not Available

Sana Hikada returns to his hometown after 5 years away living in Tokyo. Although there are some changes to the town, most has remained the same. On a detour to his apartments, he notices a girl in a shrine maiden outfit watching him when he visits the shrine. He finds out, the next day at school, that this girl is actually Nanaka Yatsushiro, his old childhood friend whom he gave a bracelet to before he left, that she still wears, even to this day.