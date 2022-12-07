Not Available

In the summer of 1980, an aircraft disappeared from radar screens between Paris and Marseille. Twenty years later, strange shapes, "Crop Circles", appear in a cornfield. At the same time, Laure de Lestrade, who's in the process of selling her mother's house, discovers similar drawings in her old schoolbooks. Coincidence? An assault, troubling remarks, a stormy reunion with her family, a recent photo found on the internet of a woman strangely resembling her mother that's been missing for thirteen years. What do these events mean? Could her mother be alive?