Not Available

Mysteria Friends

  • Animation

Director

Hideki Okamoto

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio Hibari

The anime will adapt the "Manaria Mahou Gakuin" event within the Rage of Bahamut social game. It will follow the two young women Anne, the honor student princess, and Grea, a princess born from a dragon and a human as students at the academy. Mysteria Academy is a prestigious magic school that teaches magic without discrimination to the three factions (men, gods, demons), who usually are engaged in battle with each other.

Cast

Hiroshi NakaJill
Kimiko KoyamaLou
Kikuko InoueMiranda
Wataru HatanoOwen
LynnPoppy
Yuuma UchidaWilliam

View Full Cast >

Images