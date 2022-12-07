MYSTERIES OF CHINA

Not Available

While digging the foundation for a new shopping centre in 1983, workers uncovered a tomb containing some of the richest burial objects ever seen. Most remarkable of all was a jade suit – the kind only bestowed upon Han Emperors. There was no historical record of an Emperor entitled to such a burial, so who was this man and what was the kingdom he ruled over? Archaeologist Agnes Hsu leads us through an enthralling investigation, examining the tomb’s many artifacts that are amongst the most bountiful ever discovered from the Han era. Its treasures helped reveal the story of a land that was once seen as primitive and barbaric, but which was transformed into a thriving economy.