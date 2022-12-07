Not Available

Upheld as the literal word of God by some and the ultimate testament of mankind’s spirituality by others, the Bible has galvanized western history for over 2,000 years. For ages, it has provided a rich treasury of tradition, ritual, and mystery that has engaged scholars as much as it has guided the faithful.. After thousands of years of debate and question, MYSTERIES OF THE BIBLE explores many of the greatest tales of Scripture. Filmed on location throughout the Holy Land, and utilizing modern scientific techniques and new-found archaeological discoveries, MYSTERIES OF THE BIBLE reveals surprising facts and theories behind the legendary figures and fabled stories of the Bible.