Mysterious Cities of Asia

Although largely forgotten because of the current global focus on Europe and America, the ancient capitals of Asia hold profound importance, not only for the descendants of their founders, but for the entire world. Their histories -- often still visible in their buildings, streets, parks and palaces -- stretch back thousands of years, connecting us with our past and with our personal "hometown of the heart." This series looks deeply into six unique Asian cities, and how they have changed -- and not changed -- over the centuries.