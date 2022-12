Not Available

Hong Se Yeon works as a personal shopper. She is outgoing and a positive person, but she is betrayed by people whom she loved. She begins to take revenge on those who betrayed her. Meanwhile, Eun Kyung Hye is the only child of a CEO. Her life looks perfect, but she has a fear that she will get abandoned. Because of her fear, she has an impulse control disorder and gets compulsive.