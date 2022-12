Not Available

Mystery 101 is an American/Canadian series of mystery TV movies created by Robin Bernheim & Lee Goldberg and starring Jill Wagner as Amy Winslow, a professor of English literature who specializes in mystery fiction, Kristoffer Polaha as Travis Burke, a "big city" police detective who moves to Amy's small town of Garrison in the Pacific Northwest, and Robin Thomas as Amy's father Graham, the author of a bestselling series of crime novels.