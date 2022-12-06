Not Available

Welcome to the Mystery and Imagination guide at TV Tome. "Mystery and Imagination" was an anthology series featuring 60-min spooky stories from Victorian authors such as Robert Louis Stevenson, Edgar Allan Poe, M. R. James, Algernon Blackwood, Sheridan Le Fanu, and others; this series was produced by ABC Weekend Television until July 1968. In November 1968, the series was renamed "Tales of Mystery and Imagination," was produced by Thames Television, and featured 75-min teleplays of "Dracula," "Frankenstein," and other famous horror novels. A Victorian adventurer named Richard Beckett (pictured; played by David Buck) hosted the series and also sometimes participated in the stories.