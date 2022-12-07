Not Available

Mystery Investigator: Olly Steeds follows leading explorer, adventurer and journalist, Olly Steeds, as he travels the world to investigate some of the greatest archaeological myths of all time. From the lost city of Atlantis to the Ark of the Covenant, and the Nazca Lines to El Dorado, he meets experts who have formulated theories on each of these mysteries. He puts their, often controversial, claims to the test, employing hidden cameras, trekking to remote locations to see relics, and throwing himself into the native rituals to get the real stories and weed out the myths.