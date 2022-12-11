Mystery of Antiques

Not Available

An antique shop is at the core of a mystery as its owner who hails from a family that has long been dabbling in the trade becomes embroiled with old secrets from jianghu. An unexpected visitor pays a visit to Xu Yuan and takes him into a dream where a conspiracy is brewing. He finds that a treasured artefact that can only be heard in legends may have personal connections to him and that a scheme from decades ago has everything to do with his fate. Even at the cost of his life, Xu Yuan uses his skills to pit wits and will against the powers from a long time ago.