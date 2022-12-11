Mystery of Nonomura Hospital

Not Available

Takumaro Kaibara: brilliant detective, daring adventurer, AND TOTAL PERVERT! There's no crime he can't solve, and no skirt he won't chase in the name of justice! So when Takumaro lands a case at Nonomura Hospital (famous for its hot nurses), it seems like a match made in Heaven. Now somewhere between his busy schedule of pick-up lines and peeking at the nurses' panties, Takumaro must uncover the truth behind the death of the hospital's president. Was it really a suicide or was it cold-blooded murder? The nurses aren't talking and everyone seems to be hiding something. But Takumaro isn't worried - his biggest challenge is to make it with that cute redhead, or die trying!