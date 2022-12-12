Mystery of the Twin Swords

Not Available

The series tells the story of two brothers, Ah Yat and Ah Yuet and the battle between the immortals and devils. After giving birth to Ah Yat, the immortals are informed that the next child will represent them in the next dual of the century against the devils. So, the head devil then turns the unborn baby into his, believing that by turning the immortals' representative into the devils', he will be able to take control of him and cause the two brothers to fight and cause the universe to collapse. However, the two brothers suddenly disappears after Ah Yuet's birth, and are discovered by a granny with mystical powers. She raises them for 20 years with her daughter, Kiu Kiu, whom the brothers sees as a sister. While growing up, the two brothers becomes cheeky, arrogant, but witty and clever with their tricks. Their playful personality leads them down the mountain where their adventure involves the new people they meet, including their love potential Ching Ching, the hitman Yin Pin Tin and a thief Kong Ling. But after all the fun of their journey, the brothers eventually face each other in the battle of the century between the immortals and devils where only one are expected to live