Welcome to the MythQuest guide at TV Tome. MythQuest is an hour-long family drama television series featuring two teen characters, Alex Bellows (Christopher Jacot) and his wheelchair bound sister Cleo (Meredith Henderson). They have discovered a wondrous, heart-pounding secret that could unravel the cosmic struggle between good and evil, and, in doing so, reveal what it truly takes to be a hero. Like a magic looking glass, a computer screen becomes a gateway to the kingdom of myths: a gateway into which their own father, a celebrated archeologist, disappeared. Now on a quest to find him, Alex and Cleo must test their own heroism as they cross into a cyberworld of mythic imagination. The show is currently airing in Canada on Showcase and on PBS.