All-round adventurer Dr Lawrence Blair has been a diver, fisherman, photographer and interpreter. “We live in a wonderful and mysterious world, which is far from jet-shrunk as a lot of people believe,” he says. “There are still undiscovered species and tribes of people out there.” Our anthropological host believes that there is more going on in nature and in our own minds than we ever thought possible. The four Myths, Magic & Monsters episodes, entitled: Superhuman, Snakes, Beasts and Seas: are a journey both into the extremes of the natural world and of the human mind.