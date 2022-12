Not Available

Næturvaktin (English: The Night Shift) is an Icelandic television show. It is the first in a trilogy, its sequels being Dagvaktin (The Day Shift) and Fangavaktin (The Prison Shift). The series was first shown in 2007 on Stöð 2, on Sundays from 16 September – 9 December. In the same year, the series won an Edda Award for Best TV Series. It was also selected The Most Popular TV Series by a direct audience vote.