Nageki no bijo

The drama is based on the same-titled novel by Yuzuki Asako, and is about a woman, who doesn't just look ugly, but has an ugly character too. Ikeda Yaiko stays cooped up in her house daily, and goes online to bad mouth others. One day, this "around-thirty" Yaiko stumbles upon a site that hosts all the blogs by beautiful women. It's what's called, "the lamentations of a beautiful woman". Not long after, unexpectedly, Yaiko ends up living under the same roof with those beautiful women...by NHK