Nai Marn Mek

Jim grew up in a wealthy family with a high social status. Being the only child, he is adored by both his parents and doesn't realise that he misses one aspect in life: Helping others. When he returns from studying abroad, he meets the motivated country girl, Noona. Her outgoing but selfless personality teaches Jim that true happiness comes from helping others, and especially helping the people that you most love. Jim discovers that his father sends money to Noona's village every month. Knowing this, he seeks out to her village to get the money back, but instead he is stuck there for a month while they try to earn enough money for him. Determined to always gain his own profit, he goes through a wild journey of love, happiness, anger and sorrow. This lakorn portrays a story of a young man who once was an arrogant and selfish person, willing to get the better end of the deal, until he meets a beautiful and wide-eyed girl who shows him how to truly survive in the world by helping others.