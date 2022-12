Not Available

Najbolje godine was the popular Croatian television drama series produced by Nova TV. The main directors were Mladen Dizdar, Robert Orhel, Goran Rukavina and Kristijan Milić. The series' Creative Producer was Milivoj Puhlovski. The TV series began airing on 14. September 2009 on Nova TV, Croatia. It aired on Mondays to Thursdays in the prime-time slot 8-9pm. It also aired in Bosnia and Hecegovina on "Program Plus", in Slovenia on POP TV and in Serbia on TV B92.