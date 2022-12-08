Naked and Afraid

Not Available

Discovery Channel takes the ubiquitous survival show theme to the next level by stripping it to its bare essentials. Two complete strangers -- a man and a woman -- meet in a very unique way: They're stranded in a dangerous, desolate location, without food and water, and they're completely naked. Each episode follows the two as they attempt to survive on their own for 21 days, with nothing but one personal item each and the knowledge that the only prize is their pride and sense of accomplishment. Because there is no other choice, the couple quickly get to know each other -- and their surroundings -- and hope that their instincts, survival skills and intestinal fortitude will serve them well.