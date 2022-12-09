Not Available

A group of the best survival experts in the world are taking on an un-survivable situation that has never been attempted before: 12 people. 40 days. 40 nights. No food. No water. No clothes. The ultimate trial of human endurance and will to survive. NAKED AND AFRAID XL is a 40 day challenge, making it exponentially more difficult than anything that's ever been tried in the past. Six women and six men, all extreme survivalists with their own expertise, find themselves stranded in a remote equatorial jungle of Colombia and this time, they will all be fighting for the same limited resources. All being inserted separately, how will these survivalists encounter and respond to each other? Will they band together as one large group or break apart into smaller groups to survive? These 12 survivalists have proven that they have physical and mental strength, endurance, intelligence, a fantastic survival skillset, and the will to survive in some of the harshest environments on the planet during their Naked And Afraid challenges. In a challenge this big, however, the survivalists will need to master the environment and push themselves far beyond their breaking point if they want make it out alive. By the 40th day, will even one of them have successfully proven they have what it takes to endure?