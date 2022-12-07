Naked and Funny

Not Available

Naked & Funny is a TV series from Ukraine featuring hidden camera sketches. They usually include public unexpected softcore nudity and/or exhibitionism. The series is broadcast on TV channels in several other countries, e.g. on Germany's Comedy Central. There are two types of sketches. The more common is a sexy girl or sexually awkward person appears and people's reactions are filmed. The other variant is where a prank is played on an unsuspecting person. This usually involves the victim removing their clothes for in either a changing room or for some other purpose. Many if not all the episodes seem to be fake[citation needed]. There appear to be 3 or 4 cameras that focus on the victim or model, which could not be hidden. Even more, they move in accordance with the movements of the actor and the supposed victim. Cameras always record faces, the naked body of the actress, etc. The victims almost always accept the supposed prank without complaint. Although they are recorded, supposedly, in Ukraine with ordinary people, signs are in English (obviously to facilitate international distribution of the episodes).