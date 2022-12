Not Available

Naked Camera is an award winning hidden camera comedy show that began airing on RTÉ in 2005. It is set and filmed in the Republic of Ireland, mostly in Dublin. It was created by PJ Gallagher and Patrick McDonnell, who also star in the show alongside fellow comedian Maeve Higgins. There are numerous characters in the show, who are mostly played by Gallagher, McDonnell and Higgins.