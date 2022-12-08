Naked Castaway

Not Available

Former British Army Captain Ed Stafford was the first person ever to walk the length of the Amazon River, but surviving completely alone on a deserted island is his biggest adventure yet. Can he last 60 days on an uninhabited Fijian island with absolutely nothing? No survival tools, no rations, no clothes, no film crew. It’s a daunting challenge and nobody’s ever done it before. In fierce tropical heat he has only hours to find water before dehydration ends his attempt before it’s begun. He must master the island – and his fears - to find food and water, light fire, build a proper shelter, and progress from mere survival to the point where he could stay forever. Filmed entirely by Ed himself, there’s never been a more authentic survival series on TV.