Not Available

Naked Science devotes each episode to a topic from the world of science. Sometimes dealing with very complex or abstract subjects, the series uses interesting devices make the topics understandable. For example, traveling through the layers of the earth to its core is told from the point of view of a deep, deep sea diver. Exploration of the planets of our solar system and deep space are favorite topics, as are stories about our planet, both above and below the surface. High tech graphics and computer animation are used to illustrate the stories.