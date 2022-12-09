Not Available

Hosted by motorcycle journalist Mike Seate and master motorcycle builder Bryan Fuller, NAKED SPEED promises an exclusive look at the culture and craft behind storied café bikes as former Superbike and Supersport champion brothers Ben and Eric Bostrom challenge a new motorcycle builder in every episode. The challenger must design, engineer and create their very own dream bike from an older frame in the retro-style of classic café racers. Once completed the legendary Bostroms give the custom bike a complete shakedown and test it to see if it lives up to their impeccable standards.