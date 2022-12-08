Not Available

Welcome to the provocative and imaginative world of body painting art – set amidst the fast-paced glitter of life on the Las Vegas Strip – in the new six-part docuseries Naked Vegas. When casinos, clubs, events, conventions, celebrities, magicians, fashion designers -- or anyone in between -- wants to throw a memorable opening, they call the Skin Team. These four accomplished artists – including Nicholas “Nix” Herrera from Syfy’s hit series Face Off – comprise Las Vegas' hottest and most innovative body painting company, creating amazing displays of artwork on naked female and male models. Each hour-long episode of Naked Vegas will highlight the chemistry and creative skills of the artists' different personalities as they collaborate on a major client job while navigating the economics of the business. Just in time for Halloween, the first episode follows the Naked Vegas Team as they plan an over-the-top zombie-themed wedding at Eli Roth’s Goretorium at Planet Hollywood. Not only does the wedding couple want to stagger down the aisle in zombie body paint, but they want the entire wedding party painted to match the theme! Can the team pull off this challenging make-up assignment -- and convince the wedding party to go naked? Future episodes will see the team working with the legendary Penn & Teller in a magic act; painting a Playboy lingerie party; bringing a steampunk comic book artist’s characters to life; creating Pirates, and applying their extraordinary talents to models for the world famous dance crew Jabbawockeez. Naked Vegas premieres on Tuesday, October 29th at 10/9c