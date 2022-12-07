Not Available

Naked Video was a BBC Scotland comedy series, broadcast between 1986 and 1991 on national BBC2. It was a television version of the BBC Radio Scotland comedy Naked Radio, starring Gregor Fisher, Andy Gray, Elaine C. Smith, Tony Roper, Jonathan Watson, John Sparkes, Kate Donnelly, Louise Beattie, Ron Bain, and Helen Lederer (although Lederer and Sparkes were not part of the radio version). The series was produced by Colin Gilbert and the script editor was Philip Differ. Naked Radio proved a popular part of the local schedule, and in 1985 the cast mounted the show on stage at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Gilbert realised it had potential for television and Naked Video was born. It proved popular at a time when alternative comedy was at its peak.