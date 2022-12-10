Naked Wedding

Not Available

Liu Yi Yang and Tong Jia Qian, two long-time love birds from very different family backgrounds, enter into a "naked marriage" after Jia Qian discovers that she's pregnant, exchanging "no frills" nuptials without the material basis for matrimony - that is, no house or car of their own, or even a real wedding ceremony. After much debate, it's finally decided that the newlywed couple would live with Liu Yi Yang's parents, but conflicts continue to arise with 3 generations living under the same roof and differing viewpoints on issues such as financial management and pregnancy habits. Slowly, cracks begin to develop in the couple's once rock-solid relationship, as they fully experience the bitterness of a "naked marriage."