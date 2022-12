Not Available

Eguchi Yosuke plays the character of Onishi Katsuo, a 35-year-old carpenter and former college football player who sees life almost in the same balance as a football game (guts and glory along with team spirit). One day he learns that his friend (a college football teammate) was killed when his house burned down. His friend's wife is in a coma and his four kids are now homeless, Eguchi has the children live with him (in his one room apartment) above his bosses home.