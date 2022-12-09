Not Available

After the Colonel dies it is his irrepressible daughter, Loveday, who inherits the house and all of its problems. Bewitched by the magic of Nancherrow, Loveday fights to keep the estate going so that, in time, her young son Nat may inherit same, while dealing with the reappearance of her one true love Gus and her failing marriage to Walter. Meanwhile, cousin Judith is finding life as wife of a busy doctor difficult, especially after suffering multiple miscarriages. It is a time of much change and heartfelt expectation for everyone at Nancherrow.