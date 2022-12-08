Not Available

A lavish nine-part series about the life and times of the child born Nancy Langhorne in Danville, Virginia, on 19th May 1879 who would become the first woman to take her seat in the House of Commons, introduce a Private Member's Bill that raised to 18 the age qualification for buying alcohol and vote against the Government in May 1940 - helping Winston Churchill to become Prime Minister. More than just a biography of the first ever woman to sit in the House of Commons, this epic series on the life of Nancy Astor is a compelling story of rags to riches, romance and heartache. A story that begins in post-civil war Virginia follows Nancy through a disastrous teenage marriage to an arrogant and conceited playboy and finds her divorced and a single mother by the time she is 24.