Nanohana Line ni Norikaete

Honda Kaori (Fukuishi Kazue) is a cabin attendant flying international routes. Romance and work have been going well for her. Then, she encounters a series of misfortunes. She is suddenly laid off and her heart is broken. In despair, Kaori returns to her hometown and encounters the nostalgic yellow train she had boarded in her girlhood. It is Kazami Railways’ local train line which weaves through the beautiful countryside and woodlands as it slowly moves across the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture. Kaori decides to spend her entire savings on the 7 million yen training fees and sets her mind on becoming a train driver of Kazami Railways! In the midst of this, she encounters an intriguing young girl Ichihara Yu (Ogawa Ryo) who is harsh and finds fault with the new train drivers