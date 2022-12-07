Not Available

For the first time ever, Napoleon the man and legend is depicted on screen in all of his facets: as a man of human needs and desires, strengths and weaknesses; as a soldier, politician and visionary who raised himself above his fellow mortals and transformed himself into a myth. "Napoleon" sweeps away the pathos of previous portrayals and presents its subject in all of his complexity and contradictions. It provokes questions and challenges common assumptions. It paints a portrait of Napoleon that respects the facts and depicts him as a man whose life can still move and inspire all of us today. This 4 part mini-series won the 2003 EMMY AWARD for outstanding costumes, along with 6 further nominations.