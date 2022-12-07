Napoleon - The Myth, The Battles, The Legend

Not Available

He fired cannon on his own countrymen, wooed the mistress of a formidable opponent and even threatened the Pope. He was Napoleon, one of the most brilliant and complex figures in history. This absorbing appraisal of his life offers a new perspective of the little man from Corsica, who rose to new heights of power by seizing every brutal, outrageous opportunity in his path. Step inside Napoleon's world through dramatic recreations of key events. Ride into the heat of battle with large-scale reconstructions of his campaigns. From the glory of his empire to his defeat at Waterloo and miserable exile on Elba, here is an entertaining and complete portrait of an extraordinary life