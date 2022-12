Not Available

How much does a story change as it gets retold? Introducing Narrative Telephone! It all starts with Matthew Mercer weaving a quick story set in Wildemount. His recording will be sent off to a fellow cast member to be viewed JUST ONCE, and then retold to the best of their recollection. Once the story has passed through each cast member, we’ll compare where it starts to where it ends and see just how much the story changes.