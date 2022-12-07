Not Available

Join master craftsman Alan Herd as he journey around the canals and waterways of Britain in search of surviving examples of the boatbuilding craft – and restores an old 70 foot working boat into a state of the art floating holiday home. Narrowboat celebrates the enchanting industrial past of Britain's canals and also looks to the future as Alan fulfils a life-long ambition by painstakingly converting an 80 year old traditional working boat into a truly 21st Century luxury vessel. By design, the boat Alan is converting will maintain its authentic 1930s look. Step below decks however, and the boat will offer the ultimate in cruising luxury, with hardwood used throughout, a state of the art audio visual system, leather upholstery, stunning bathroom and luxurious bedroom. Narrowboat follows Alan through the transformation process and then on to the IWA National Boat Show in a bid to win first prize for his efforts...