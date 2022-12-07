In another world, ninja are the ultimate power, and in the Village Hidden in the Leaves live the stealthiest ninja in the land. Twelve years earlier, the fearsome Nine-Tailed Fox terrorized the village and claimed many lives before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. That boy, Naruto Uzumaki, has grown up to become a ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than in studying ninjutsu.. but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
|Junko Takeuchi
|Naruto Uzumaki
|Noriaki Sugiyama
|Sasuke Uchiha
|Chie Nakamura
|Sakura Haruno
|Kazuhiko Inoue
|Kakashi Hatake
|Hidekatsu Shibata
|Hiruzen Sarutobi (3º Hokage)
|Kōichi Tōchika
|Neji Hyuga
View Full Cast >
26 More Images