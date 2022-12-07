Not Available

Naruto

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Hayato Date

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pierrot

In another world, ninja are the ultimate power, and in the Village Hidden in the Leaves live the stealthiest ninja in the land. Twelve years earlier, the fearsome Nine-Tailed Fox terrorized the village and claimed many lives before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. That boy, Naruto Uzumaki, has grown up to become a ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than in studying ninjutsu.. but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!

Cast

Junko TakeuchiNaruto Uzumaki
Noriaki SugiyamaSasuke Uchiha
Chie NakamuraSakura Haruno
Kazuhiko InoueKakashi Hatake
Hidekatsu ShibataHiruzen Sarutobi (3º Hokage)
Kōichi TōchikaNeji Hyuga

View Full Cast >

Images

26 More Images