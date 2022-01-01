Not Available

Naruto: Shippuden is an anime series adapted from Part II of the Naruto manga series by Masashi Kishimoto. The series is directed by Hayato Date and produced by Studio Pierrot and TV Tokyo. Naruto: Shippuden is a continuation of the Naruto manga, and continues the same storyline after the passing of two and a half years in the Naruto universe. It began broadcasting on TV Tokyo on February 15, 2007.