Naruyouni Narusa

Nagashima Daigo and his wife, Aya, have three grown-up sons. Upon her youngest son, Takeru's marriage, Daigo is unhappy that his sons all choose to move out with their wives. Worrying that his wife will feel lonely, going through the empty-nest syndrome, he decides to retire from his job and take his wife around the world. When he tells her his plans, he is surprised to find out that Aya has plans of her own. To her, she is finally her own woman and can now do the things that she wants. Aya, who comes from a restaurant-running family, soon tells Daigo that she intends to convert their home into a little cafe-cum-restaurant. Although he was initially unhappy with her decision, after realising that it is Aya's dream, he gives in to her wish. As they start preparing for their cafe's opening, through unusual circumstances, they come to employ their 3 new staff. Uchida Yoko is a runaway that Daigo saved from the streets. Otake Sho is Aya's family friend's grandchild who wants to rejoin society after one year of self-imposed home imprisonment. Nakatsu Eri is running away from an abusive husband. Having left the bringing up of his own 3 sons entirely up to Aya, Daigo slowly learns the meaning of "Family" with his 3 new staff.