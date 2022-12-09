Not Available

The Rover Arrives features some of the most incredible moments from the landing, including the first images that will be beamed back from Mars. Providing commentary for the special is Mark Rober, who worked on earlier Mars Curiosity rover mission at JPL and has since developed a huge following on YouTube, and NASA expert Ken Williford, who serves as the Deputy Project Scientist for the NASA Mars 2020 mission as well as the director of the JPL’s abcLab. Also streaming Thursday on discovery+ is NASA Mars Landing: Inside the Mission, which gives viewers an in-depth look at the Mars Perseverance Rover.