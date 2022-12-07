NASA: Triumph and Tragedy

Not Available

In 2009, NASA celebrates the 40th anniversary of the first moon landing. This documentary series offers audiences a unique chance to glimpse an astronaut's view of space flight. It is an epic story of heroes and their breathtaking successes as they further humanity's innate desire to explore. To land a human being on another celestial body is the first step to living beyond our planet. The breathless pace and daring of the Apollo program sees NASA master previously unimagined tasks in an attempt to achieve the most incredible accomplishment in the history of human endeavour.