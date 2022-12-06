NASCAR Racers

Not Available

In the futuristic NASCAR® Unlimited Series, advanced cars reach incredible speeds on the asphalt, leap with rocket boosters and take loops the size of a skyscraper without breaking a sweat. Team Fastex, one of the powerhouse teams, is comprised of Mark "Charger McCutchen, a third-generation upstart, Megan "Spitfire" Fassler, the quick-willed daughter of the team's manager, Steve "Flyer" Sharp, a former fighter pilot with a frightening past, and Carlos "Stunts" Rey, the most reckless and cocky - if ultimately well-meaning - of the group. They're up against Team Rexcor, a ruthless and corrupt outfit that will stop at nothing to eliminate them. Who will come out on top? Strap in and find out!