Nash Bridges is an American television police drama that was created by Carlton Cuse. The show starred Don Johnson and Cheech Marin as two detectives with the San Francisco Police Department. Nash Bridges (Johnson) is Captain of the Special Investigations Unit (with offices aboard a siezed boat), a man-about-town, who drives around in a distinctive yellow 1971 Plymouth Barracuda ('The Cuda'). He has two ex-wives, many girlfriends and a young daughter (who eventually joins the police force) to keep him busy. Joe Dominguez (Marin), Nash's partner and best friend is a affable Mexican-American, firmly under the thumb of his Swedish wife Inger, and always on the look out for ways to make money on the side. In fact the two set up their own Private Detective agency, while still working for SFPD.