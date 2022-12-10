National Archives WWII: Air War

Not Available

Eleven heart pounding WWII films, more than five hours of vintage content in one definitive collection. WWII: Air War contains 11 remarkable documentary films on six DVDs selected by specialists at the National Archives. New recruits attend gunnery training in The Rear Gunner and Memphis Belle follows the final mission of the B-17 bomber. Bomber chronicles the manufacture of one fighting aircraft. Thunderbolts covers the 12th Army Air Forces in Europe in 1944 and 45. In Combat America, Clark Gable narrates a dramatization of the 351st Bomber Group. Expansion to Air Power chronicles the forming the US Army Air Forces (AAF) and Army Air Forces: Pacific shows the AAF in the North Pacific. Air War in Europe features footage of Allied forces executing bombing missions and AAF Report showcases AAF accomplishments in 1943. In The Fight for the Sky,