National Geographic My Brilliant Brain

My Brilliant Brain is a riveting, three-hour series that examines three groups of genius to answer questions about human intelligence. Do differences in gender, brain size and brain hemisphere dominance enable individuals to excel far beyond their peers? Or, can education and environment help fuel intelligence and enable anyone to become a prodigy, if given the opportunity? Using computer generated images, brain scans and expert testimony, My Brilliant Brain unlocks some of the brain's biggest mysteries.