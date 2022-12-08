National Geographic Wild X Files

Not Available

From the odd and amusing to the downright creepy, mysteries found in nature are no less weird than anything found in popular science fiction! In a brand new series of Wild X Files, Wednesdays at 8pm from 22 August, see real-life cases from the natural world that will baffle and fascinate you. On Shark Attack Beach, where 7% of the world’s shark attacks occur, experts try to understand why the full moon seems to increase attacks. In the Cotswolds, a weird creature appears to be stalking dog walkers. And, in an apocalyptic scene right out of a sci-fi thriller, 5,000 blackbirds suddenly fall out of the sky in Arkansas on New Year’s Eve. Other cases covered include the hundreds of elk who dropped dead for no apparent reason and the strange appearance of Star Jelly which left locals scratching their heads in the Scottish Highlands. Experts attempt to find the answers to these bizarre mysteries.