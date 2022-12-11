Not Available

Mussolini, ir. Anton Mussert founded the National Socialist Movement (NSB) on December 14, 1931. The 'Leader' cleverly responds to the general dissatisfaction in the Netherlands about mass unemployment and the failure of democracy. After a successful period, the opposing forces stir and the NSB sinks far away. However, the German invasion in 1940 offers new opportunities. Mussert sees himself as the future ruler of the Netherlands and his movement openly sided with the German occupier.